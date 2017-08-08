Mazda announces more efficient engine

Tokyo, Japan (RTV/NBCNC) – Mazda announced Tuesday it will offer a new engine in 2019 that will use gasoline in a more efficient way that will as fuel efficient as diesel engines.
A Mazda director said the new engine called “Skyactiv-X” will be the first commercial gasoline engine to compression ignition similar to diesel engines.
The new engine would be 20 to 30 percent more efficient that its current “Skyactiv-G” engine.
Many carmakers are scrambling to get into the viable electric car market. Mazda said it would begin introducing electric vehicles in 2019 in markets that restrict other vehicles to reduce air pollution.
Mazda also said it aimed to make autonomous driving technology standard in all of its models by 2025.