TouVelle Park closed for firefighting efforts

Central Point, Ore. – A popular Rogue Valley park is now closed in order to provide a station for firefighters battling the nearby Flounce Fire.
The wildfire has been estimated to be around 250 acres as of Tuesday morning north of Lost Creek Lake.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the TouVelle State Recreation Site has been closed so Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters can be stationed in the park.
Stewart State Park, located at Lost Creek Lake, remains open. However, portions of the day use area are being used for a fire camp.
The Flounce Fire triggered a Level One (be ready) evacuation notice for residents on Evergreen Drive and Lewis Road near Prospect.
250 fire personnel are working on suppression efforts, with more resources on the way.