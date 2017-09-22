McCain comes out against Republican health care bill

Washington, D.C. – Republican Senator John McCain announced Friday he’ll vote “no” on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, putting the legislation in peril.
McCain said the bill that would remake the country’s health care system lacked the necessary debate and committee time.
“As I have repeatedly stressed, health care reform legislation ought to be the product of regular order in the Senate,” he said in a statement.
“Committees of jurisdiction should mark up legislation with input from all committee members, and send their bill to the floor for debate and amendment,” McCain added. “That is the only way we might achieve bipartisan consensus on lasting reform, without which a policy that affects one-fifth of our economy and every single American family will be subject to reversal with every change of administration and congressional majority.”
McCain said he would consider supporting similar legislation if it was the product of extensive hearings, debates and amendments.
Now, Republicans can only afford to lose one more Republican vote.
A vote on the bill has been scheduled for next week.