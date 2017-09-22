Say hello to the SOU class of 2021

Ashland, Ore — Parents said their goodbyes and teachers said their hellos at Southern Oregon University’s convocation day.
New students, joined by their families, heard from the SOU staff as they prepare for the next school year.
The class of 2021 left SOU’s football field with new Raider gear and a better idea of what their future holds.
“I think the students are really feeling a sense of excitement and independence but also responsibility and I hope they are feeling uplifted by our community,” said Danielle Mancuso with SOU Student Life.
SOU staff say 840 students moved into campus housing yesterday. Classes start next week.