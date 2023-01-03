McCarthy loses second vote for House speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in the second round of voting to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out.

In the first vote for Speaker of the House in the new Republican majority, Kevin McCarthy of California received 203 votes, short of the 218 needed to secure the position.

19 conservatives voted for other candidates, including former Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, and Jim Banks. All 19 voted for Jordan in the second round.

Meanwhile, Democrats unanimously supported the minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

This marks the first time in 100 years that the House has gone to multiple ballots to elect a speaker.

It’s unclear where Republicans will go from here, as House rules require that voting for speaker continues until someone secures 218 votes or a simple majority of members voting.

The inability to agree on a leader will halt all other congressional work.

