Treasury to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians

SALEM, Ore. – The state of Oregon is set to return around $10 million in unclaimed funds to individuals in 2023 as part of its “Checks Without Claims” initiative.

The program, which will be the largest disbursement of funds by the state’s Unclaimed Property Program to date, will take place in three phases beginning in February.

The initiative will see payments disbursed to verified owners of unclaimed funds reported to the state in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

People identified as the owner of unclaimed funds will be notified by mail from Treasurer Tobias Read a month prior to receiving payment, which will be sent in the form of a check and accompanied by a confirmation letter.

The program aims to reconnect more Oregonians with their unclaimed money and property and will exclude payments to owners of more complex claims, such as safety deposit boxes, securities, or co-owned property.