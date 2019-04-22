Measles outbreak continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More cases of the measles have been reported.
New CDC data shows there are now 626 confirmed cases of the measles in 22 states.
The majority of the new reports are from New York.
Agency officials are predicting that in the coming weeks, confirmed cases will likely surpass 2014 levels, which saw 667 cases. That was the most since the disease was eliminated in 2000.
The states with confirmed cases are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington.