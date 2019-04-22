St. Jude research shows promise for ALS patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have found something that could potentially treat ALS patients.
Put simply, St. Jude scientists have discovered enzymes that could be triggered to treat muscle and brain disorders like ALS, dementia and more.
It’s a discovery Dr. Mondira Kundu says her team wasn’t even looking for.
“When we initially found the interactions, we were pretty excited,” Dr. Kundu said.
Enzymes that could play a counteractive role in degenerative neurological diseases like ALS, IBM and frontotemporal dementia.
While conducting various tests for study, Dr. Kundu’s team discovered that two enzymes, ULK1 and ULK2, can break down cell structures that kill muscle and brain cells.
Read more; http://bit.ly/2Uthfdm