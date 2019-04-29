Measles outbreak continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The ongoing measles outbreak isn’t showing any signs of letting up anytime soon.
New CDC data shows that as of Friday, April 26 there have been 704 cases in 22 states, and the majority are in kids who have not been vaccinated.
This Is the highest number of cases in 25 years and the number is expected to rise.
Experts say measles is so contagious that an infected person can spread the disease for several days before they even develop a rash.
The virus can even linger in a room for a couple of hours after an infected person has left.
You are urged to speak to your doctor if you are not sure if you received both doses of the MMR vaccine.