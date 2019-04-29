Seven dead in Tennessee killing spree

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (NBC News) – The suspect in a Tennessee killing spree that left seven people dead is in custody.
Police launched an intense manhunt Saturday night after a 911 call lead them to a Westmoreland home where they found six people dead and another injured.
Another body was discovered at a second location.
Suspect Michael Cummins, 25, was later found at what investigators described as a “remote location.”
“An individual matching that description emerged from the woods with multiple weapons. Law enforcement officers were there. The situation escalated and resulted in at least one law enforcement officer firing at least once, striking Cummins at least once,” said Josh DeVine of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Cummins was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.
