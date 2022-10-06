Measure 114 campaign presents study showing affects of gun purchasing laws

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, the “Vote Yes on 114” campaign presented results from a study to help inform people about Measure 114, which will be on the ballot next month.

If it passes, it would ban ammunition magazines over 10 rounds in Oregon.

People would also need to go through local law enforcement for a “Permit to Purchase,” which would require showing a photo ID, taking gun safety training and passing a background check.

Daniel Webster is a professor the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

He presented research showing how other handgun purchasing laws in different states actually lowered homicide rates, while potentially reducing the number of deaths in mass shootings.

“The availability of guns does change in the response to some types of gun laws,” Webster said. “And we think the available evidence suggestions that most to a licensing requirement.”

The Oregon Firearms Federation is an opponent of the measure.

They believe the law would complicate access to guns or have any affect on mass shootings.