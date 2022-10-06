State Sen. Jeff Golden addresses the use of the “N-word” in book he wrote

eff

ASHLAND, Ore. – State Senator JGolden is speaking out, after a Fox News report revealed he used the “N-word” multiple times in a book he wrote 51 years ago.

The book was written after he spent a summer on a Georgia share-cropping farm.

Senator Golden is apologizing for using language, he said, was describing what was going on around him at the time.

In the book, titled “Watermelon Summer,” Golden wrote about his experience with an African-American sharecropping family while working on a civil rights project.

Several times the Ashland democrat used the “N-word”.

He told NBC5 he was describing the language of racism and hostility used by some in the community… That was directed toward the people he was staying with.

Looking back five decades later, Golden said it’s clear how much damage using that language can cause.

“I‘ve never used that word myself, my feelings, and I wouldn’t in the book,” Senator Golden said. “But as I was describing something maybe really hairy that was happened that day, i said, here’s what they said, this is what they think and at the time I didn’t think say ‘N-word’, don’t write the whole word.”

Golden added in a lengthy statement that no matter the context, the “N-word” is harmful and he apologizes to those deeply offended by reading the word.

The state senator represents much of Jackson county and is currently running for re-election against Republican Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino.

