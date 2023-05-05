Medford adopts local definition for state’s ‘established camping sites’ law

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council voted to change some local rules regarding illegal camping.

During Thursday night’s meeting, the council voted six to one to move forward with the “local definition” of “established camping sites.”

State law requires law enforcement to give illegal campsites a 72-hour notice before they can be cleared.

Adopting a new local definition gives law enforcement the power to clear campsites immediately, as long as the campsite hasn’t been there for longer than five days.

Even with this change, tents would still be allowed at places like the urban campground and during severe weather.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.