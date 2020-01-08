Medford airport officials urge Oregonians to get other forms of ID

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s airport is urging Oregonians to get other means of identification before Fall rolls around.
Starting October 1st, anyone wishing to board an airplane must present a Real ID-compliant driver’s license.
The newer licenses have a star on the upper right-hand corner to show they meet the law’s tougher standards.
Oregon hasn’t created one yet.
It’s set to roll out later this year but if there’s a backlog, you may not get it in time to fly.
If you have any plans to fly after October 1st, Medford airport officials say you may want to consider getting a passport to be safe.
They say a military ID, passport card, or nexus card will also be acceptable forms of ID.
Oregon’s DMV has a created website to help with the process once Real ID’s are available in July.
