Medford Airport opens new welcome center

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re traveling through the Medford Airport, you might have noticed a new addition to its lobby.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday as it opened a new Rogue Valley Welcome Center at the airport. The desk will have a digital touch screen and other information for visitors. It’s located between the baggage carousel and revolving doors.
“We have rack cards for all kinds of hotels and attractions for the region,” said Eli Matthews, Senior Vice President with Travel Medford. “We also have a digital explore board, first of its kind down in southern Oregon that’s going to have all kinds of web sites and content for people to explore what there is to do in southern Oregon.”
More than 1.3 million passengers are expected to fly in and out out of the airport this year. Right now, visitor numbers are up 8.3% over last year.
