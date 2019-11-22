Medford Police help homeless man find temporary housing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Last week, NBC5 News brought you the heartwarming story of a homeless man who was given a new wheelchair from Medford Police.
Now, he has a roof over his head.
The department’s new ‘livability team’ worked to find Joe, who’s been homeless for 6 months, a roll-in shower, some new clothes, and get him enrolled in services like the Oregon Health Plan.
They also went above and beyond, pulling money from the livability team’s budget for a new wheelchair.
Thursday, those same funds are helping Joe sleep comfortably at a local motel.
“Obviously we can’t put people up forever, but when we such a short-term solution that we’re able to do and obviously with the weather changing, Joe is one of those people that I truly believed may not make it this winter if he can’t find a roof over his head,” said Officer R.J. Josephson, Medford Police Department.
Officer Josephson says “Options for Southern Oregon” has been helping Joe get health care insurance, a primary care physician, and social security benefits.
The department says its next step for Joe is getting him into an assisted living facility, which will be covered by his health insurance and disability benefits.
