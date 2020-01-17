Medford airport says it was ‘business as usual’ despite snowfall

MEDFORD, Ore.– Even with lots of snow on the ground Thursday morning, there were no problems at Medford’s airport.
In fact, airport officials say it was business as usual.
There were two delays, but the airport says it had nothing to do with their runway, which they plow as often as needed.
There are, however, conditions that could prevent the airport from running properly causing cancellations or long delays.
“Significant snowfall well over two inches and that would only be if we couldn’t stay in front of it… if it was falling faster than we could scoop it,” said Debbie Smith, Deputy Director Security, Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
During a significant weather event, the airport wants to remind travelers to plan ahead and arrive at the airport well ahead of your flight.
