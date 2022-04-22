Medford approves ‘state of emergency’ application due to Pacific Pride Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council officially approved the application for a local state of emergency proposed by Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino.

Thursday night, the council voted unanimously to approve the motion.

This is an emergency declaration under Medford Municipal Code Chapter 12. It allows the city to ask for state and federal assistance in response to damage caused by the Pacific Pride Fire last week, which released thousands of gallons of petroleum products.

Medford City Attorney Eric Mitton said, “This gives us flexibility, in order not only to ask for relief from the state and federal government if we need to do so but also allows us flexibility with our affected property owners in terms of finding ways to provide relief or flexibility in rebuilding.”

Right now the state of emergency will run through October 12th but can be extended if needed.