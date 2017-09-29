Medford bank robbery suspect identified

Medford, Ore. – Medford police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in an August bank robbery.
On August 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m. police were notified a robbery had just occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank inside Safeway on Crater Lake Highway in Medford, according to the Medford Police Department.
The suspect was described as a white man with a thin pale face in the age range of 40s to 60s. No threats were made in the robbery. A note was simply passed by the robber to a teller. The suspect was able to evade immediate capture.
During the investigation, a crime analyst with MPD learned the First Interstate Bank in Roseburg was robbed on September 7. The suspect, 66-year-old Dannie Alston, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail following the crime.
The analyst found there were similarities between Alston and the suspect wanted in connection with the Medford robbery.
Roseburg police searched Alston’s vehicle where they found evidence linking him to robbery in Medford. On September 29, he was publicly identified as a suspect in that case.
According to jail records, Aston was scheduled to be released from the Douglas County Jail on September 18. He is no longer listed as a current inmate in that jail. However he was listed as being on indefinite federal hold, and is likely being transported while remaining in federal custody.
Police have forwarded the case on to Jackson County prosecutors.