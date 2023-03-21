Medford burglary suspect arrested after being confronted by homeowner

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested after being linked to a string of local burglaries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the man tried to break into a home on the 200 block of Renault Avenue in west Medford just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, he got through the doggy door but was confronted at gunpoint by the homeowner.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Michael Caleb Baker.

Following an investigation, deputies said Baker was in possession of other stolen items.

He’s facing several charges including burglary, theft, and criminal trespass.

