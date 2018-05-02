Home
Medford business developments update

Medford, Ore. — An exciting time for the City of Medford, as several new businesses have already broke ground. The new stores and restaurants are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Rogue Valley. NBC5 News checked in with the City of Medford to see what’s in the works.

Medford Construction Update:

  • Northgate expansion
    • Starbucks (42 Rossanley)
      • Construction has started
    • Chick-Fil-A (10 Rossanley)
      • Application has been been submitted, no plans
    • DaVita (50 Rossanley)
    • Stanton Optical (38 Rossanley)
  • ‘Old Costco’ Building
    • Ashley Home Store (3643 Crater Lake Highway)
    • Hobby Lobby (3639 Crater Lake Highway)
      • Submitted plans to the city
  • Southgateway Center
    • Cracker Barrel (1445 Center Drive)
      • Store says projected open date is October this year
    • Five Guys (1421 Center Drive)
    • Chipotle (1429 Center Drive – Ste. 101)
      • Second location in Medford
    • MOD Pizza (1429 Center Drive – Ste. 105)
      • Second location in Medford

Stay with NBC5 News for the latest construction updates as details become available.

