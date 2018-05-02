New sidewalks coming to Merlin

Merlin, Ore.- Residents in Merlin could start seeing construction on a main road as early as next week.
Wednesday, Josephine County Commissioners voted to add sidewalks on both sides of Merlin Road.
Commissioners say the sidewalks are meant to improve public safety, but some residents in the area say they don’t want them.
Dawna Bowman has lived in Merlin for more than two decades.
She says adding sidewalks on Merlin road isn’t necessary and the county should put the money to use in other ways.
“We could have better patrol out here. People do have a tendency to speed through here and we have no patrol what so ever,” she said. “Even a sheriff here so we have a little fright.”
Bowman says she would have liked to have been notified of the sidewalk plans earlier.
The more than $630,000 project is funded by the state with no money coming from the county.
Commissioner Dan DeYoung says if the board hadn’t come to a decision the money would have gone to a different county.
Construction is set to begin next week and should wrap up before July 4.