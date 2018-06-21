Medford chiropractor pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges

MEDFORD, Ore. — A former Medford chiropractor pleads guilty to sexually abusing multiple women.
Several victims appeared in court this morning to watch Scott Cooper change his pleas from not guilty to guilty on four counts.
He also pleaded no contest to other charges.
Medford police say Cooper sexually abused 10 women, including one underage victim.
Two of the victims spoke in court today.
“I think it’s really important to note the courage that these victims had coming forward,” said Melissa LeRitz, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. “They were really scared and unsure of themselves and by coming together they unraveled this much larger, ongoing series of events.”
Cooper was sentenced to 48 months in prison.
He will have to register as a sex offender and cannot ever work as a chiropractor or in any massage-related field again.
Due to the vulnerability of his victims, Cooper is not allowed early release.