Medford City Council to vote on marijuana delivery

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council is meeting tonight to vote on whether marijuana products should be delivered to homes.
Currently, the city of Medford does not allow for deliveries of marijuana.
Tonight, council will consider three options:
To continue not allowing delivery, to allow it for medical marijuana card holders only, or to allow it for everyone.
“You’re not going to make everyone happy, but as a governmental agency here…we’re just thinking what’s the best for the city of Medford going forward,” said Kevin Stine, Medford City Councilor.
Stine says he’s in favor of allowing marijuana home deliveries for everyone.
The council meets at City Hall tonight at 6.