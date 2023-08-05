Medford City Council approves over $700k grant for Rogue Retreat

Posted by Ethan McReynolds August 4, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Thursday, the Medford City Council approved a $781,555 grant from Jackson County for Rogue Retreat.

Rogue Retreat said the money will help it move to its new urban campground in West Medford.

It will also help Rogue Retreat provide street outreach instead of relying on people coming to them.

The organization said Access has had success with this method in the past, but it’s new for Rogue Retreat.

“We’re learning closely from our community partners and we’re working with them as we go out and start doing this work,” Rogue Retreat Executive Director Sam Engle said. “So, I’m hoping to have some good results to report back, and if this is as effective as we hope it’s going to be, then we’re looking forward to hopefully finding some funding to continue this into 2024.”

The grant money will also be going towards adding 15 beds to the Kelly Shelter.

As far as the new urban campground goes, Engel said the city thinks the majority of construction will be done in November, with the actual move finishing in early December.

