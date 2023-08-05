ODF responding to multiple lightning fires in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– ODF said its fighting multiple lightning caused fires in Josephine County Friday.

Fire officials said there is a possibility of more lightning strikes through the weekend and red flag conditions could also increase fire activity.

The fires are small, ODF said the largest fire is around an acre.

Fire officials said it’s difficult to find the fires and confirm how many there are because they are in very remote spots.

Most of the lightning fires are east of I-5 and north of the Wolf Creek area.

ODF sids they have been able to get a line around some of the fires, but they are still hiking in towards others.

ODF’s Natalie Weber said, “first thing this morning at 9 we did a reconnaissance flight just to go up and look at some of these reports we were seeing and see if we could find any more fires. They were able to confirm a lot and provide our firefighters with some good information as far as access and which roads to take.”

Weber said its typical for firefighters to hike in for lightning fires, or only use aircraft to fight them.

She said they expect increased fire activity because of the red flag warning currently in place.

ODF is encouraging everyone to be extra cautious in preventing new fire starts.

Weber said they will continue to monitor incoming storms throughout the weekend.

