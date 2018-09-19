Medford City Council candidate accused of making hateful comments

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford City Council candidate is facing backlash on social media after images were released of what appeared to be hateful comments coming from his profile.
Sunny Spicer, the executive director of Kid Time Children’s Museum, released two images that have been shared hundreds of times. They appear to show Medford City Council candidate Curt Ankerberg calling her names and using expletives to describe her.
NBC5 News spoke by phone Tuesday with Ankerburg—he declined to comment. Efforts to reach Spicer were unsuccessful.
Ankerberg, who is a certified public accountant, is one of four candidates running for Medford’s Ward 1 seats.
The other candidates on the ballot are Steve Dickson, David Dobrin and Alex Poythress.