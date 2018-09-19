4 injured in Wisconsin shooting

MIDDLETON, Wisc. – Several people were injured during a shooting at a Wisconsin office building Wednesday morning.
NBC News reports at least four people were injured, one of those critically, in an active shooter situation in Middleton.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the gunman was said to have been shot. “It appears the situation is stable now,” Middleton City Administrator Mike Davis told the Journal. “The bad news is that there were four injured by the suspect.”
UW Health University Hospital said two patients received after the shooting had serious injuries. One was in critical condition. The condition of the fourth patient was not provided.
