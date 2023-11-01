Medford City Council to discuss amendments to noise ordinance

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 1, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council will discuss changes to its unnecessary noise ordinance at Thursday’s meeting.

City officials say new ordinance changes will help clarify when a noise is considered a public nuisance.

Deputy city attorney Katie Zerkel says the City wants to help Medford residents and police know when a noise is and isn’t breaking the ordinance.

“The ordinance is not going to change very much particularly practically,” Zerkel said.  “It’s just adding in some additional information for citizens and also our law enforcement to give them some ideas of reasonableness and clarify certain things.”

Zerkel said one change will include a time limit on dog barking complaints.

It will now say dog barking can be considered unnecessary noise only after 15 minutes of continuous barking.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content