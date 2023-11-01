Medford City Council to discuss amendments to noise ordinance

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council will discuss changes to its unnecessary noise ordinance at Thursday’s meeting.

City officials say new ordinance changes will help clarify when a noise is considered a public nuisance.

Deputy city attorney Katie Zerkel says the City wants to help Medford residents and police know when a noise is and isn’t breaking the ordinance.

“The ordinance is not going to change very much particularly practically,” Zerkel said. “It’s just adding in some additional information for citizens and also our law enforcement to give them some ideas of reasonableness and clarify certain things.”

Zerkel said one change will include a time limit on dog barking complaints.

It will now say dog barking can be considered unnecessary noise only after 15 minutes of continuous barking.

