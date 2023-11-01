Josephine County man arrested for murder after landlord/tenant dispute

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 1, 2023

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Josephine County man is behind bars charged with the murder of another man Friday.

According to Oregon State Police, Michael Orentlicher, 57, shot and killed Theadore Crowly Friday morning on the Redwood Highway near Cave Junction.

When the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, Crowley’s body was found in the driveway of the home.

OSP says the landlord-tenant dispute began on October 26 when Orentlicher locked the gate and would not allow Crowley, the tenant, onto the property.

When Crowley returned Friday morning, says he was shot and killed.

Orentlicher was booked into Josephine County Jail for murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

