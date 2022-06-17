Medford City Council voting on two big homeless projects Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rogue Retreat hoped to enter into a new partnership with the City of Medford Thursday.

City Council will vote on whether to hire the non-profit to operate it’s new multi-million dollar homeless Navigation Center.

“The goal is to provide services to those who need it and want it” Medford Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding said.

Medford city council is voting Thursday night on whether it will let Rogue Retreat operate it’s new $4.5 million navigation center.

The facility on Market Street, off Biddle Road, will house around 100 people.

It will replace the non profit’s Kelly Shelter on Main Street and bring about 60 people to the new location.

Madding said, “services will be provided on site, meals will be provided on site. Showers and bathrooms on site.”

Madding says that’s not the only way Medford is helping local homeless.

The City Council is also voting tonight on approving another $1 million purchase for a permanent site for the urban campground operated already by Rogue Retreat currently on Biddle Road.

Madding says they want to use this McAndrews Road property in West Medford as an entry point for the homeless population.

“People come into the campground, they get services, they maybe get clean and sober and they move up through a continuum of housing,” she said.

The city says the campground will house around 150 people the same as the Biddle site does today.

Madding met with neighbors to the proposed site this Tuesday.

The city hopes the steps it takes tonight could help our community’s most vulnerable be safe and off the streets.