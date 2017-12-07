Medford City Councilors consider exclusion zone expansion

Medford, Ore.- Medford city councilors are debating whether to expand the downtown exclusion zone.
The current boundaries extend from Bear Creek to Oakdale Avenue, and from 6th to 10th streets.
The exclusion zone gives police the authority to ban people from the area if they do something illegal.
Some council members want to expand the area to include the Jackson County building on South Oakdale.
Thursday, councilors voted down the expansion five to three and will go to a second reading.
