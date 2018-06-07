Medford councilors remove limits on keeping chickens

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford city councilors once again took up the issue of keeping chickens on your property.
It’s been a hot-button issue with councilors for months.
The rule was that you could only have six chickens on your property and there were rules that came along with owning them, making many people in Medford unhappy.
Thursday, the issue was up for discussion again with more residents coming to ask they loosen up the rules.
“I respectfully request that 5.555 be repealed in its entirety and we return to the existing common sense noise and odor rules that are currently in place,” a Medford man asked of the council.
Tonight, councilors voted to take away the cap on how many chickens residents can keep, but roosters are still banned.
Coops do have to be 4 feet away from the property line and you can’t keep your flock in your front yard.