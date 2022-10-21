Medford couple returns home after helping victims from Hurricane Ian

an w

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hurricane Ias one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the U.S. in decades.

American Red Cross volunteers were sent from across the country down to Florida to help.

That includes a Medford couple who just got home.

Patty and Chuck Albin just came back from Florida on Sunday after a two week stay in Fort Meyers.

But this isn’t the first-time the couple have gone to help during a natural disaster.

The Albins have been volunteering with the Red Cross for seven years.

A 10-person volunteer group from the Medford Red Cross chapter was sent to Fort Meyers.

During their time there, they provided support at shelters by helping people with their immediate needs.

As you can see by the photos and video they provided us, they encountered just some of the hundreds of homes and businesses that were destroyed.

They said it meant everything to help.

“For my husband and I it is personally fulfilling, it’s personally rewarding to be able to go out and help people in their time of need,” Patty Albin said. “And with the Red Cross we are able to do that.”

There were 2,300 Red Cross volunteers from around the country helping in Florida.

This wasn’t first time they’ve helped in a large natural disaster either.

They were in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria, California for multiple wildfires and even volunteered here in the Rogue Valley after the Almeda Fire.

Patty said they hope to continue to volunteer on these types of missions for years to come.