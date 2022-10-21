RCC looking to expand Redwood Campus, add programs

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Rogue Community College is looking to expand their Redwood Campus in Grants Pass, to add more programs.

The Grants Pass City Council passed an ordinance this week that annexed RCC into the City of Grants Pass.

The school has been unable to complete projects on campus because of its development capacity.

President Randy Weber said the school is looking to add students, after seeing declining enrollment.

The school was previously within 3,000 square feet of its development limit.

Weber said they want to add programs to increase enrollment where it makes sense.

“The annexation allows us to be in a position where we can quickly apply for a grant and accept it if there’s an opportunity to expand our campus to meet future need,” he said.

Weber said the extra space allows the school to bring ‘allied health’ programs to their new science building.

The school cut the ribbon on the new facility in August.

Weber said they will also be able to make their concert bowl ADA compliant.

He said that even though there’s a need for housing in the area, they aren’t planning to add student housing to campus.

He added that RCC is also not planning on moving on from their downtown Medford campus, despite some of their buildings being for sale.