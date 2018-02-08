Medford crash causes widespread power outage

Medford, Ore.- A crash in the Foothill Road area caused hundreds of east Medford residents to lose power early Thursday morning.
The outage was first reported about 3:20 a.m. and originally impacted about 1800 homes. Pacific Power crews were able to get several hundred homes back online, but more than 1100 were still without power when people started waking up.
The latest update from Pacific Power was released a few hours after the crash and estimated power would be restored by 3 p.m.
