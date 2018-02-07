Medford hiring for new emergency management coordinator

Medford, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue is searching for its newest member of the team. The agency is looking for a new emergency management coordinator. The position is responsible for a variety of duties, but one in particular may catch your eye.
On top of administrative duties, as well as organizational responsibilities – the new emergency management coordinator will take over Medford’s Citizens Emergency Response Team, also known as CERT.
Larry Masterman is the former emergency management coordinator for the City of Medford. He left his position last year and now Medford Fire-Rescue is starting the search for his replacement.
“We appreciated Larry and he’s pit on a lot of work into the city and got a lot of things going for us,” said Fire Chief Brian Fish, Medford Fire-Rescue.
One of those things includes Medford’s CERT team.
“Citizens Emergency Response Team,” Chief Fish said.
He said Medford had a CERT team more than a decade ago, but after a while it faded. A couple years ago, Masterman started a new team.
“They go through a little bit of training to basically help keep them safe in the event of an emergency – but also where they can help with real basic first aid,” Chief Fish said.
It currently has more than 30 volunteers.
“I am excited that the team is growing,” Chief Fish said.
What the CERT team needs now – is direction. Which is where the emergency management coordinator will step in.
“We’ve got the system in place, now we’ve got to see how we’re going to utilize them,” Chief Fish said.
Furthering Masterman’s vision for Medford.
“Looking forward to continuing what he started and making sure that the city is ready to go,” Chief Fish said.
The emergency management coordinator position went live just two days ago and already, the agency says its received several applicants.
If you’d like to apply for the job, or you’d like to learn more about how to volunteer for Medford’s CERT – you can find more at the City of Medford.