Medford homicide under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person was killed during a reported domestic disturbance in Medford Thursday night.

Medford police said at about 10:45 p.m., there was a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Smokethorn Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, one victim was found “beyond help.” They did not survive.

According to MPD, the alleged shooter said they shot their significant other during a domestic dispute.

Police won’t release the names of the people involved until family members have been notified.

So far, nobody has been arrested.

MPD released no further information about the case.