Medford inventor nominated for National Inventors Hall of Fame

MEDFORD, Ore.– An inventor from Medford was honored by the National Academy of Inventors last month.

Today, SOU submitted his nomination for the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Daniel Henderson was born and raised in Medford, he started as an inventor when he was in middle school.

Henderson is credited with creating the prototype that inspired the modern smartphone.

He received his first patent in 1989, and he now has more than 30 patents in his name.

“I think we’re all inherently inventors if we’re encouraged to do that,” Henderson said, “how do we be better citizens about contributing to that discussion and fostering innovation and creativity and discovery?”

Since then, Henderson has been celebrated for his invention, most notably in a super bowl ad in 2012.

Some of his inventions are even displayed in the Smithsonian Museum.

He currently serves as an emeritus member of the SOU board.