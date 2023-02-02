Local nonprofit organization ‘OHRA’ hires new development director

ASHLAND, Ore. –A Jackson County nonprofit that helps people struggling with poverty or homelessness has a new development director.

Options for Housing Residents of Ashland recently hired Jessica Klinke, who has 20 years of experience in fundraising, communications and organizational management.

OHRA said as development director, Klinke will help plan, organize, and direct the nonprofit’s fundraising and external communications efforts.

According to OHRA, she’ll work under Executive Director Cass Sinclair to expand the organization’s services, which include operating a walk-in resource center and a low-barrier shelter in Jackson County.

Before joining OHRA, Klinke held similar positions at Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center and Rogue Riverkeeper, among others. She holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill respectively.

“In just a few short years, OHRA has grown rapidly from an all-volunteer Ashland-based organization operating out of rented offices to one with a large staff and significant asset in the form of the OHRA Center, which provides services to all in Jackson County,” Sinclair said. “Our broader reach and expanded services require enhanced outreach to the community. Jessica’s skills and experience are a perfect fit for this need.”

For more information about OHRA, visit https://helpingashland.org/.