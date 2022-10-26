Medford man sentenced in child porn case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man is heading to prison after he was found with thousands of images of child pornography.

The Department of Justice said in 2001, when Jacob Lee Holt was 24 years old, he raped a 13-year-old girl at a party in Klamath County. He was convicted in 2007 for the sexual assault and was sentenced to 30 days in prison and three years of probation.

According to prosecutors, Holt’s Medford home was searched in 2018 by police who found 4,500 images of child exploitation.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2002, Holt was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.

Anyone who has information about the physical abuse or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.