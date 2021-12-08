Medford massage parlor searched in human trafficking investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford massage parlor was searched during a human trafficking investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said “Six Star Massage” on Stevens Street was allegedly a part of a multi-state human trafficking organization.

After a year-long investigation, the massage parlor was raided by police Wednesday. They reportedly found evidence of illicit sexual activity and human trafficking.

According to the sheriff’s office, the massage parlor is associated with others like it throughout Oregon, California, and Arizona.

Additional search warrants have been served at related massage businesses in Eugene, Grants Pass, and Arizona.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses and involved parties, JCSO said.

No further information was provided by investigators.