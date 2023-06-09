Canyonville solar project in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Some Douglas County communities will soon be able to use solar energy.

Solriver Capital has launched the Canyonville Solar Project to bring clean and sustainable energy to the county.

It said it is a groundbreaking 4 mega watt initiative that is equivalent to 600 home solar systems.

“We build it in a way that is different than most solar systems that allows biodiversity to grow so little animals like rabbits and turtles and what not will continue to be able to travel through this system in sort of a safe way”, said Brandon Conard, Solriver Capital.

The company said its approach to solar will maximize land productivity and resources by combining solar power generation with sustainable farming practices.

The project will start later this year.

