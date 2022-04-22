Medford neighborhood teams up during apparent overdose emergency

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford neighborhood came together to help save a life Thursday.

Witnesses said around this afternoon a man suddenly stopped his car on Jeanette Avenue in west Medford stepped outside and collapsed.

Retired firefighter Anthony Davemport, who lives nearby, said the man was experiencing an overdose and had a very faint pulse.

He told neighbors helped grab Narcan from his car while he was giving the man CPR.

Davenport said, “As lucky as we were, in the middle of a workweek to have that many neighbors, nobody was shy about it everybody wanted to help they didn’t care what happened they just wanted to make sure he was being taken care of.”

Davemport said he was surprised at how many people came to help. He wishes more people carried around Narcan, all it takes is one person to save a life.

Medford police said they also responded. It says the group got the man’s heartbeat before he was taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on his condition at this time.