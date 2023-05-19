Medford ‘Open Streets’ event taking place Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford is bringing back its “Open Streets” event.

Open Streets is an international program that temporarily re-purposes streets.

That means streets will be closed to cars and instead used to walk, bike, roll, dance and shop.

More than 130 cities in North America participate in the program to help promote environmental, economic, social and public health goals.

Medford Open Streets takes place this Saturday, May 20 from noon until 4:00 p.m. from Bear Creek to Hawthorne Park.

