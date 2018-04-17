Medford Police; 6 heroin OD’s in 30 days

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police are expanding on a warning about opioids. According to MPD, a deadly drug is becoming a popular black market purchase in the Rogue Valley.
Investigators said fentanyl is making the rounds on the dark web. The drug is around 40 times more powerful than heroin.
“It’s cheap, it can make their heroin product way more strong or way more powerful and then the consumers, the addicts, actually like that. The only problem is – they don’t know how much to take now,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
According to MPD, in the past 30 days, there have been six heroin overdoses. It’s still investigating if those cases were linked to fentanyl. Police said on average, Medford deals with one to two fentanyl cases each year. The spike is alarming.
Officers recommend keeping naloxone on hand. The anti-dote is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
You can learn more about naloxone during a free event this week. The non-profit Max’s Mission will be providing overdose education, as well as naloxone training and distribution of the antidote.
If you’d like to attend, it will be held at the Medford Library Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.