Medford Police host a donation drive for CASA

CASA of Jackson County, Medford Police and Lithia 4kids came together for their Giving Tree Program.

They are donating toys, clothes and gift cards to children reunited with their parents or living in foster care during the holidays.

The MPD sleigh started at the Medford Police Station Monday afternoon and traveled through the Rogue Valley Manor, Jackson County Courthouse, Lithia Corporate Building and delivered the gifts at CASA.

CASA is hosted this event as a cause for neglect or abuse with children.