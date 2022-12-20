Vandalism at Access’s Greystone Court cash donation box

The Access’s Greystone Court cash donation box was broken into Sunday Night.

Access says some of the cash was stolen but fortunately they don’t anticipate a lot of the money was taken because staff empties the box daily.

Their advancement director said more than one in five people in Jackson County depend on the organization to put food on their table and losing any amount of money is disheartening.

Access is going to remove their donation box and only take cash and check donations while staff is there to get it in person.

The barrels for food donations will still be available.