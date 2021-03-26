Medford police investigate possible homicide

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are investigating a possible homicide on the Bear Creek Greenway.
The Medford Police Department said on the morning of March 26, a body was found about 75 yards off the greenway path north of Railroad Park.
“Based on the circumstances of the scene, the case is being treated as a homicide,” MPD said.
The identity of the person who died is not yet known, including sex, race, and age. Police did say the person was an adult.
MPD said more information will be released once an autopsy is performed.
“This is still in the very early stages of investigation,” police said, “and we appreciate your patience.”