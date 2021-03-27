One person killed in Highway 199 crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a crash between Grants Pass and Selma.
Oregon State Police said at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 26-year-old Cave Junction resident was driving northbound on Highway 199 when it crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Ford Explorer before going on to crash into a Ford F250 driven by 35-year-old Paul Taylor of Cave Junction.
According to OSP, Taylor died from his injuries.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured.
The highway was closed for about five hours after the incident.
OSP asked anyone with more information to cal 1-800-442-2068.